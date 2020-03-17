What Do Modeling Have To Do With COVID19 in Liberia? – Tarus P. Cole speak out.

I don’t think this is a moment where the thoughts of a Modeling Agency manager and a influencer should be important, but I understand for my supporters they will want to hear from me and I will inform them.

First and foremost, all of us have to do whatever we can to protect one another. In society, I mean. This should be the case all the time in life, but in this moment I think it matters more than ever.

I’ve said before that Fashion always seems the most important of the least important things. Today, fashion show and runway event really aren’t important at all. Of course, we don’t want to showcase in front of an empty runway and we don’t want fashion showcase or competitions suspended, but if doing so helps one individual stay healthy — just one — we do it no questions asked.

If it’s a choice between Modeling and the good of the wider society, it’s no contest. Really, it isn’t Today’s decision and announcement is being implemented with the motive of keeping people safe. Because of that we support it completely. We have seen members of people around the world become ill. This virus has shown that being involved in activities offers no immunity. To our rival Modeling and fashion Agencies and individuals who are affected and to those who later will become so, you are in our thoughts and prayers.

None of us know in this moment what the final outcome will be, but as a Modeling Agencies head we have to belief that the authorities make decisions based on sound judgement and morality. Yes, I am the CEO of one of liberia best Modeling Agency and also a candidate of One of Liberia first realty TV Big Brabee Liberia – BBL and therefore carry a leadership responsibility with regards to our future on the pitch. But I think in the present moment, with so many people around our city, the region, the country and the world facing anxiety and uncertainty, it would be entirely wrong to speak about anything other than advising people to follow expert advice and look after themselves and each other.

The message from me to my supporters is only about your well-being. Put your health first. Don’t take any risk. Think about the vulnerable in our society and act where possible with compassion for them.

Please look after yourselves and look out for each other.

You can reduce your risk of infection if you:

Clean hands frequently with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water

Cover nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing with tissue or flexed elbow

Avoid close contact (1 metre or 3 feet) with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms