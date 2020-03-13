The First Liberians in Big Brother Africa – Yadel & Lukuly 2012

Let’s read about the lady.

Yadel Nimley, simply known as Yadel is a former Big Brother Africa housemate. She represented Liberia during the seventh season of the show along with her partner, Luke, where she became the fourth housemate to be evicted on Day 14 after receiving 1/15 votes to save.

About Yadel

5’2″ Yadel is living proof that dynamite comes in small packages! She says she’ll do anything – except ungodly things – to win the grand prize on Big Brother StarGame and was inspired to enter by her passion for the show and the opportunity to make her country proud. She is looking forward to competing with Luke. She says she chose to play the game with him because they have a lot in common – both are smart, ambitious, fun, understanding and happy people.

As a fan of Big Brother, she’s watched the previous seasons with great interest and lists Wendell as one of her favourite former housemates. Describing herself as outspoken, fun, opinionated and competitive, she enjoys having great conversations, loves to dance and says she is a great actress. She likes smart people, daredevils and good looking people. She’s not a fan of dirty bathrooms, bad breath, tasteless food, arguments over nothing and annoying people. By participating in the game, Yadel is hoping to experience life and cultures of different people from around Africa and is looking forward to being on TV.

If she wins the grand prize, she’ll build her parents their dream house, give her siblings whatever they want and invest in real estate back home. She says her mother inspires her to be a better person and acts as her guardian angel. She’s most proud of being nominated as “Best Female Entertainer” in Liberia for the African and American Women Concert and says the best thing about the continent is the natural resources and the people and their cultures.