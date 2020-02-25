Living For Your Love – No Lie [Prod by: Faith Wyll]

His modern style to gospel music is so cool, it sets a challenge for younger gospel artists in Liberia, his love for music has been carrying him long before the media noticed him. He dropped a song a few months ago called Friend it was exceptional.

His new song called Living For Your Love which was produced by Faith Wyll is a big one.

He sang a love song for all those that are in love and been waiting for the right time to say I DO, listening to the line in the song that pointed out an age range, 13-24 years you can tell that part of the song has to do with him (NO LIE) personally.

Get this song now and think about asking her to get your last name in Christ.