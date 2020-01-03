March For Justice threatens lawsuit against the Government of the Republic Of Liberia

How possible can this go? A lawsuit against the Republic of Liberia by MFJ, wherein Titus B. Pakalah wrote this openly and as we are seeing things the lawsuit might happen. Read below:

We have understood a huge systemic failure and lack of sensitive justice in the Liberian governance, which is supposed to protect children and the entirety of the Liberian people, backed by its own constitution ( Chapter 3, Article 11a). There have been extrajudicial killings and mysterious deaths surrounding the death of children, increase in gang-rape and major human rights abuses throughout Liberia.

These occurrences are not just averse to a Democratic reform and conflict management, but an extreme perversion of justice in our quest for gender protection and equality in Liberia.

We assert that the continuation of mass protests organized by the above human rights group, was an urgent demand to pressure public actors to exert equal justice (not to threaten the peace) on behalf of Linda Z. Sherman, Odell Sherman, Omaru Kamara and those entrapped in the 513 rape cases in the first quarter of 2019 SGBV report.

Given that the government has reluctantly failed to pursue individuals who commit repressive human rights crimes without adjudication in its Criminal Court E and failure to expand judges at various regional tribunals, to encourage fast-track legal proceedings in SGBV cases, we are resolved to file a legal complaint followed by a lawsuit against the Administration of President George M. Weah to the ECOWAS court of Justice, the United Nation Human Rights Commission, Internation Human Rights Group, Equality Now, US Embassy in Monrovia, Sweden Embassy in Monrovia, Human Rights Watch, Global Rights, United Nations Women and the Female Layers Association Of Liberia.

